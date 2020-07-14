ASDA has said it will "respect" new government guidelines which will require shoppers to wear face masks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the new measures will come into place from Friday, July 24.

People will need to wear a facial covering while perusing shops or in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not possible.

CEO Roger Burnley sent a message out to customers yesterday, hours before the stricter rules were announced.

It revealed more about the supermarkets policy in the upcoming easing of coronavirus rules and lockdown.

Mr Burnley told customers: "Keeping customers and colleagues safe has been our number one priority throughout lockdown and our commitment to safety remains unchanged as social distancing measures are gradually eased."

It also revealed any safety measures it implemented would be those in line with "guidelines".

The CEO went on: "Parts of the UK are also now refining their safety measures to protect our health – be that new social distancing guidelines in England and Northern Ireland, or the compulsory wearing of face coverings in shops in Scotland.

"And as these new changes are implemented, I want to reassure all our customers – no matter where you shop with us – that we will respect the guidelines."

The current government guidelines for UK supermarkets states "supermarkets need to avoid crowding and create adequate spacing between individuals."

It does not stipulate how exactly this should be done but advises measures could include monitoring numbers of customers and keeping two metre distances.

The message went on to say: "We will continue to prioritise safety and hygiene in our stores, with screens, sanitiser spray and increased cleaning of high traffic areas – to give you additional reassurance.

"Should we need to implement stronger measures in particular areas due to localised ‘lockdowns’ we have the capability to quickly do this.

"If that happens, any changes to your store opening times can be found here."

Asda is urging all those who can to shop in store instead of online.

"Through lockdown we’ve expanded our home shopping capacity from 425,000 to 700,000 slots per week," the CEO's letter said.

"We will carry on operating at this capacity for those customers who prefer to shop online but we continue to ask customers who can shop in stores safely to do so, allowing us to use our online services to get food to those who most need it."