A TEENAGER from Laindon has been jailed for 18 months for causing the death of a grandmother in a crash.

Yaashmi Ravikumar, 19, of Buller Road, previously admitted causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Ravikumar's actions on April 14 last year sparked a major incident near Newport on the Isle of Wight. The crash involved two cars and a bus at the junction of Forest Road and Betty Haunt Lane.

Yvonne Copland, 64, from Newport, was travelling in a red Fiat Bravo when the accident happened.

Three other people in the car were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the bus, a man in his 50s, suffered a serious injury and ten passengers on the bus were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Four people travelling in the silver Mini Cooper were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust declared a "major incident" after the crash as four of the casualties had to be airlifted to mainland hospitals.

Ms Copland's family said in a statement released after her death: "Much loved wife, 'ma' of four children and four grandchildren who was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends."

Ravikumar appeared at Newport Crown Court on Monday. The court heard she had not given way at the junction crashed straight into the bus.

She was sentenced to 18 months in a young offender's institute, disqualified from driving for 33 months and will be required to take an extended retest.

Sergeant Jonathan Bates, of Hampshire police, said: "This was a tragic case, and we can't stress enough to people the impact that dangerous driving can have on others. Our thoughts are with Yvonne's family, Mr Pitman, and all those who have been affected by this collision."