DRIVERS have been warned to expect possible delays when a large electric transformer is moved across Essex tomorrow.
Highways England says it is working with National Grid to get the transformer moved from Tilbury docks to a substation in Braintree.
A large vehicle will be moving the transformer and will receive a police escort.
It is due to leave Tilbury at 7am and will take around four to five hours to arrive in Braintree.
It will be moving at approximately 15mph and will travel along the M25, M11 and A120.
