It's world chocolate day- a day to celebrate our favourite chocolately treats, aswell as those which have been discontinued.



Milky Way Crispy Rolls have been reintroduced and put into boxes of celebrations, but the same can't be said for many other discontinued chocolates.



A new survey by OnBuy.com has revealed which discontinued chocolates Brits miss the most.



It surveyed 2,473 people and gave them a list of 10 of the best-loved old chocolate bars and asked whether they want to bring them back or not- and the original Cadbury Crème Egg topped the list.

Results

The original Crème Egg recipe is the most popular treat Brits want back, with 87 per cent of the vote.



In second place is Galaxy Truffle, found in Celebrations, at 73 per cent. It’s no loss for me.



The treat we least want back is the classic Texan Bar, with only 24 per cent of the vote.

The chocolate treat we want back the most is not actually a bar, but an egg,

The original Crème Egg recipe is what 87 per cent of Brits want, which is unsurprising as there was uproar when the recipe was changed in 2015, and petitions regularly appear to try and reverse Cadbury’s decision.

While the Crispy Roll may be back in Celebrations, 73 per cent of Brits want to see the Galaxy Truffle returned to the box of favourites.

While you can now buy a different kind of Galaxy truffles, the red box is where Brits most want to see the classic treat back.

In third place is the much sought-after Mars Delight, which was discontinued in 2008. This bar has been described online as “the taste of childhood” and is remembered fondly, with 68 per cent of Brits calling for its immediate return.

Mars Delight (Photo: Pixabay)



The least popular treat is revealed to be the Texan Bar. Manufactured in the 1970s and ‘80s and brought back for a one-off release in 2005, the popularity of this bar clearly has not carried, with the Texan only getting 24 per cent of the vote.

It could be that the Texan was just too chewy.

As for the Flake Snow – it proved as crumbly as the marriage between Anthea Turner and Grant Bovey who were seen promoting the bar in their wedding photos for a glossy magazine.

It is clear why the Big One - ooh-er - was taken off the shelf. Who is going to order one of those without blushing?

There was no room in the survey either for Tiffin – you can buy a deluxe bar of the chocolate covered fruit and biscuit pieces but not the original bar wrapped in silver paper.

Where is the Aztec bar – similar to a Topic – or Mint Cracknel? That beat After Eights into a cocked hat.

There were also Treets – melt in your mouth and not in your hand. Revels have to suffice.

When we were children we had 3d (threepenny bit) a day to spend on sweets – that rose to sixpence – or a tanner – when we went to secondary school.

That sixpence would buy you a Mint Cracknell or a Mars Bar, a Milky Way or a Milky Bar– a Tiffin was 9d and a luxury as was Turkish Delight.

Don’t get me started on changing the names of favourite chocolate bars. I still cannot call a Marathon, Snickers or Diam, Dime.

Can you still buy a Star Bar – or is that now a Boost Peanut?

If this was about retro sweets we would start at Opal Fruits – which will never be Starbursts.