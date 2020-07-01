A test and trace system has been launched in Southend and across Essex in a bid to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 cases.

The Essex and Southend Contact Tracing Service is one of the first local systems launched by any authority in the country.

However, both Essex and Southend’s public health chiefs have warned vigilance is still needed.

Krishna Ramkhelawon, Southend Council’s director of public health, says: “Each and every one of us still have a simple but really important role to play in tackling Coronavirus and preventing its spread.

“We can stay safe by doing three simple things – stay apart, wash your hands properly, and if you have symptoms, stay home, isolate immediately and get tested.

"These are really important to help us tackle Coronavirus both personally and as a community across Essex and Southend.”

Director for public health at Essex County Council, Dr Mike Gogarty said: “ We are very proud to launch our local track and trace system but we aren’t out of the woods yet and I want to make it clear that we should all be doing everything we can to limit further spread of infection.

“This means sticking to the current social distancing advice at 2m wherever possible, self-isolating when informed to do so, strictly keeping to ‘bubbles’, washing hands regularly and maintaining everyone’s hard work over the past three months.”

At the end of May, the Department of Health and Social Care (DoHSC) launched the national NHS Test & Trace system, as part of this it was announced that local contact systems would be set up by Local Authorities.

Essex County Council received £5.78m while Southend Council received £887,000 of grant funding from the DoHSC to deliver the local contact tracing service.

The local contact service will be responsible for identifying, containing and reducing the spread of Covid-19 at the local level.

Local contact services will be responsible for “complex cases”.

So, the Essex and Southend service will support contact tracing for schools, care homes, work places and vulnerable groups.

The local service will use testing data from Public Health England (PHE) to track and trace known connections of positive cases, and provide them with advice and guidance.

All individuals who have been in close contact with a known positive case will be asked to isolate at home for a period of 14 days.

This generally means that if people have maintained the ideal two metres distance they will not need to self-isolate. However for those that have been within one to two metres of a positive case, self-isolation may be required.

The councils have commissioned Provide CIC to deliver the contract tracing service, who will work alongside specialist Public Health colleagues in both organisations, as well as Environmental Health Officers in City and District councils.

John Niland, Group Chief Executive of Provide CIC said: “To effectively deliver the contract tracing service, a new Microsoft Dynamics programme will be used to provide case management and information sharing in a compliant way between partners. This will enable the creation, triage and action of complex cases passed to both local authorities from the national Test and Trace system.

“This system is only being used in a handful of localities at this early stage and we are proud to be working with the local authority and partners on something that will no doubt be invaluable in reducing cases of Covid-19 in Essex, Southend and beyond.”

Alongside the contract tracing system, both councils have developed their own outbreak control plans, working with regional Public Health England colleagues, local NHS and other stakeholders.

The outbreak control plan, as well as including information around the contract tracing system, includes processes and plans for identifying and containing potential outbreaks.

Trevor Harp, Cabinet Member for Health and Adult Social Care, at Southend Council says: “We are proud to partner with Essex County Council and others in launching this service, a service that will make a real difference in tackling the spread of Covid-19 and protecting our communities.

“We have seen the majority of our residents really step up in the past three months in terms of following the guidance on social distancing, which has been no small feat, and for this I thank them. However, it is important that even though some guidance has been relaxed, everyone must continue to stay safe, stay apart, maintain good hand hygiene and self-isolate if you have symptoms.”

Leader of Essex County Council, Cllr David Finch said: “The launch of The Essex and Southend Contact Tracing Service signifies a united front by us and our partners in the fight against Covid-19 and marks the next phase in keeping our residents safe during these unprecedented times.

“However, we cannot be complacent. We have seen further spikes of infection in other countries and we must do all we can to prevent this here. While the local test and trace system is certainly welcomed, it is not the only solution to preventing further infection.

"I would therefore implore residents to continue following the guidance in terms of social distancing, hygiene and contact with others, this is crucial in ensuring the rate of infection does not increase further.”

Dorothy Gregson, Deputy Regional Director, PHE East of England said: “Our local partners are crucial to the COVID public health response and we value their local knowledge and commitment to working with us to look after all of our communities and prevent further spread of this virus.

"The team at Essex and Southend have formed a strong alliance to tackle COVID on a local level and we support them in their efforts as they launch their test and trace service and local outbreak plans.”