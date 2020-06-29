A FORMER soap opera actress has been left “shaken” after men forcefully burgled her home.

Molly Conlin, 19, from Witham was shocked after two men raided an address in Cressing Road on Saturday, holding her a knifepoint.

The actress rose to fame in 2009 with her portrayal of Dotty Cotton on the soap opera Eastenders.

Molly spoke about the incident in a series of tweets, which have since been deleted, saying two men had “barged” in to her house

It’s understood that Molly opened the door thinking the knocking was due to a delivery man.

She tweeted that the two men pushed her over before “dragging” her upstairs and holding her at knifepoint while they searched the house.

In her tweets, she said: “I was literally praying as I thought I was going to die”

“Little did I know 2 had come through the back of my house also and found my brothers car keys and later all jumped into his black Audi A1 and took my phone and watch.

“They was screaming at me, telling me they was going to hurt me if I didn’t give them anything while I was begging for my life being pinned down to the floor.

“When I called the police from my neighbours phone they come and later found my phone ditched in Cressing (sic).”

It’s believed the men made off with a four figure sum Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch and a black Audi A1 Sport.

Essex Police are now investigating the incident which took place at 3pm on Saturday 27 June.

Officers arrested a man in connection with the incident on suspicion of aggravated burglary on Sunday 29 June.

However, the 46-year-old man from Witham has since been released, making bail until Thursday 23 July.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We received reports that two masked knocked at an address in Cressing Road at around 3pm before forcing their way inside.

“The men threatened a woman with a knife before carrying out a messy search of the bedrooms.

“They made off with a watch worth a four-figure sum and a black Audi A1 Sport.

“Fortunately, the woman was not hurt but she was left shaken by the incident.

“We would urge anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to call Braintree CID on 101 quoting incident 861 of 27/06.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”