A KNIFEMAN was knocked unconscious after trying to attack a walker.
The victim was walking along the Lower Promenade between Clacton Pier and Holland-on-Sea at 6.30am on Saturday.
He was approached by a man wearing a surgical mask who lunged at him with a knife.
As the victim defended himself, he knocked the attacker to the floor. Police want to speak to anyone who saw the man laying down or leaving with a facial injury.
He has been described as being white, aged in his mid-20s, of a medium build and was wearing a Puma tracksuit, a black hoodie and Nike trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/93813/20.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment