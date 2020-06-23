Indoor gyms, spas and casinos are among the list of businesses that will remain closed by law after the Prime Minister announced further easing of lockdown measures.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson announced that a large number of businesses will be allowed to reopen from July 4, including pubs, hotels, libraries and outdoor leisure facilities.

Detailed sector-by-sector guidance will be published for businesses on how to reopen in a Covid-secure manner.

This may include introducing one-way systems, installing Perspex screens, spaced queuing, increased ventilation and staggering staff shift patterns.

However, many businesses will legally have to remain closed from July 4 as others reopen.

MORE LOCKDOWN NEWS

Mr Johnson told the House of Commons that "difficult judgements" had been made in deciding which businesses were able to reopen.

Many elements of the beauty sector will remain shut including spas, nail bars, tattoo parlours, beauty salons and massage parlours.

Businesses which include close proximity between households such as indoor gyms, soft play areas, spas, swimming pools and nightclubs will remain closed.

Bowling alleys, water parks and casinos will also not be allowed to reopen.

Indoor sports and dance venues and skating rinks will stay closed - however, outdoor gyms will be allowed to reopen.

Addressing close proximity businesses such as nightclubs, Mr Johnson added that task forces with public health experts will help them reopen "as soon as possible".

Theatres and concert halls may be allowed to reopen for recorded screenings, provided that they are Covid-secure and do not hold live performances.