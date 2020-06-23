For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of deaths involving Covid-19 has not increased week-on-week across any of the age groups.

In new figures released by the Office for National Statistics for the week ending June 12, and registered by June 20, all but one age group - 25-29 where one death was recorded - the number of deaths fell compared to the previous week.

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK has passed 54,000, according to the latest available data.

The total includes new figures published today by the Office for National Statistics, which show that 48,866 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to June 12 [and had been registered by June 20].

Figures published last week by the National Records for Scotland showed that 4,070 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to June 14.

The latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, also published last week, showed 802 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in Northern Ireland up to June 12 [and had been registered up to June 17].

Together these figures mean that so far 53,738 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

Between June 13 and June 21, a further 317 hospital patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in England, according to NHS England; while a further 29 people in hospital and care homes who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in Wales, according to Public Health Wales.

And in Northern Ireland, a further five people who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between June 13 and June 21, according to the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

These add up to a further 351 deaths that have occurred since June 13, and together with the total figure of 53,738 registered deaths, means the overall Covid-19 death toll for the UK is now just over 54,000, at 54,089.

Details of deaths that took place in Scotland since the cut-off point for the latest registration data (June 14) are not available, because the Scottish Government does not report deaths by the date on which they occurred.