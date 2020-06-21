A family has spoken out about their heartache after their beloved dogs were stolen during a break-in at a farm.

Brandy and Dash had been part of the family since they were puppies.

They were stolen from a farm building in Bulmer, near Braintree after thieves forced open the door and broke the padlock.

Their owner said he hadn’t yet told his four-year-old son, who believes they have gone away to be trained.

Stolen - Dash the family pet

“It breaks my heart I’m going to have to tell him,” he said.

“You want to bring up your children to think it’s a nice world.

“I don’t want to be telling him some bad people have taken his dogs and the world is full of bad people.”

Dash is just under two years old and is a black cocker spaniel with a prominent white chest and some white on her back left paw. She has a docked tail and is described as small for her breed.

Brandy is a three-year-old liver and white English springer spaniel. She is timid with strangers.

Both are trained gun dogs.

“We are all just praying to God they will turn up,” the upset owner added.

“The police have been helpful, you couldn’t wish for anybody to be more helpful.”

Dash and Brandy were stolen at around 8.20am on 11 June. The thieves are believed to have used a vehicle to cross a field to get to the farm building.

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of Dash and Brandy is asked to call the Braintree local policing team on 101 quoting reference 42/83790/20.

You can also report online at https://www.essex.police.uk Or contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org