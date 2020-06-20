Bosses at a south Essex football club are keen to sign a deal with former TOWIE star Mark Wright, according to The Sun.

Billericay Town's player-manager Jamie O’Hara, a ­former Premier League star, is said to be keen on giving Mark a pay-as-you-play deal for next season.

It is thought the ex-Towie star, 33 — who was on the books at West Ham and Spurs as a youngster — would get a wage of up to £600 a week at the Essex club, according to The Sun.

A football source told The Sun: “Jamie has known Mark for a while and has long-admired his ability on the pitch. He played to a decent standard as a youngster and was a professional for a time before focusing on showbiz.

“Now Jamie has offered him a late lifeline back into football. It won’t be a groundbreaking wage but it could see him earning money to play the sport he loves again.

“And it would make Michelle easily Britain’s most glamorous Wag. The locals in Billericay are going to be gobsmacked.”

In 2012 Mark signed non-contract forms for non-league side St Neots, but a stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle denied him the chance to play.

His brother Josh, a defender, plays for League Two side Leyton Orient. Billericay manager Jamie, 33, who had stints at Spurs and Wolves, is said to have been overheard telling guests at a recent event that he was confident he could get his man.

A partygoer told The Sun: “Jamie said he was sure he could convince Mark to sign. The club’s new owners have also had conversations about him joining and they’re hopeful that between them they can get it done.

“They’ve sold it as a win-win to him as he loves football anyway, so why not earn a few quid for it?

“Plus he’s massively into his fitness and what better way to keep in shape than a competitive 90 minutes plus regular training that fits in around his day job.”