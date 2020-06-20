Public Health England has announced that there are an additional 51 new cases of coronavirus in Essex.

The medical authority figures show that 3,375 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday in Essex, up from 3,349 the same time on Thursday. A week before, there were 3,307 cases.

It means the number of cases has increased by one per cent, higher than the rate of increase across the UK of 0.4 per cent.

They were among the 14,963 cases recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 82 over the period.

As of yesterday morning, in Southend the figures show that 444 people had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus and that this was up from 426 the same time on Thursday. A week before, there were 411 cases in Southend.

This is an increase of four per cent and is higher than the rate of increase across the UK.

While in Thurrock, there were 370 that had tested postive, again this up from 363 on Thursday. A week before, there were 353 cases.

It means cases have increased by two per cent over the last 24 hours, higher than the rate of increase across the UK.