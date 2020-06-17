SPECSAVERS stores in Essex has reopened for routine testing.

The opticians, which has stores in Billericay, Wickford, Basildon, Rayleigh, Canvey and Southend, has operated an urgent and essential care only service throughout the Covid-19 pandemic but has been given the all clear to re-open its other services yesterday.

They include routine eye and hearing tests, contact lens consultations, frame repairs and the sale of glasses, contact lenses, hearing aids and other products.

To help manage social distancing, stores are unable to offer a walk-in service.

Customers should book an appointment in advance by phone or online.

New hygiene and personal protection measures include restrictions on the number of customers allowed in store at any time, strict social distancing rules and, where possible, card instead of cash payments.

Specsavers Clinical Services Director Giles Edmonds said: “We would ask customers to be patient with us as we welcome them back.

“The guidelines designed to keep customers and colleagues safe will mean fewer people allowed in stores and maintaining high levels of cleanliness may mean testing takes a little longer.”