A MAN has sadly died a crash along the M25 yesterday evening.

The incident took place near Theydon Bois at around 8.10pm.

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: "We were called after reports a car collided with the central reservation before leaving the road between junctions 28 and 27.

"Sadly the driver died at the scene of his injuries.

"A passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"We closed the road for a number of hours while we carried out our enquiries.

"We are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage to call our Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 1142 of 16/06.

"Alternatively, you can report information by visiting www.essex.police.uk or you call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."