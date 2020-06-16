The vast majority of train passengers have been wearing face masks, bosses have said.

Senior figures at c2c and Greater Anglia have thanked commuters for adhering to the new guidelines as they confirmed 95 per cent of passengers are wearing face masks.

c2c said they have not had to turn anyone away for not wearing face masks.

Both companies praised passengers, with a spokesman from c2c saying staff have focused on encouragement, rather than enforcement.

He said: “We understand this is a new way of travelling and thank you to our customers for embracing the new requirements for face coverings when travelling.

“We know many people haven’t yet resumed travelling again, but when you do please be prepared and bring your face covering with you to help protect your fellow passengers and our staff.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson added: “We’d like to thank the vast majority of customers who are following government guidance and who are wearing a face covering while travelling on our services.

“We would urge all customers to wear face coverings if they need to travel by train, in line with government requirements, so that we can all keep as safe as possible.

“Enforcement provisions are in place should they need to be used, but we hope they won’t be needed.

“It is the responsibility of customers to bring a face covering with them. They are widely available online or in shops or can be made at home.

“Only children under 11 and those with specific medical conditions are exempt from the regulations.

“We’re doing our best to help our customers by making it easier to maintain social distancing.”

