Royal Mail have announced that Saturday deliveries of standard and large letters are set to restart.

In April, the company advised that they would be suspending deliveries of standard letters and large letters on a Saturday - starting from May 2.

In the meantime, deliveries of special delivery, signed-for, tracked and inbound international priority items along with all parcel sized items have continued.

At the time, a spokesperson from Royal Mail said: "Our postmen and postwomen are working very hard across the UK in challenging conditions. As we said at the start of the coronavirus crisis, there will be some disruption to services.

"Relevant factors include high levels of coronavirus-related absences and necessary social distancing measures.

"We understand the importance of the postal service in keeping the UK connected at this time.

"We have also listened to our hard-working colleagues who have asked us to ease the additional burden on them if possible."

The service added that the majority of parcel services would be delivered on a Saturday - including 1st and 2nd Class Parcels, Royal Mail Tracked 24 and 48, Royal Mail Tracked Returns, Special Delivery Guaranteed and International tracked services.

Those wishing to post both letters and parcels were informed they could continue to do so as usual on a Saturday. The service have continued their Saturday collections from businesses, post offices and post boxes as normal.

When will Royal Mail resume Saturday deliveries?

Now, Royal Mail has announced that the delivery of standard and large letters will resume from this week.

A post on their website it states: "We will resume the six-day-a-week delivery of letters and parcels from June 13."