NEW futuristic images reveal how The London Resort will look when it opens in five years time.

The 535 acre site will be built on the Swanscombe Peninsula near Dartford, with construction starting in 2021.

This month, the company building the park - which will have rides based on BBC, ITV shows and Paramount films - have launched a public consultation to get the opinions of local residents.

The resort will eventually house two different theme parks with the first set to open in 2024 and the second in 2029.

Dubbed Britain's answer to Disneyland, the resort is one Europe's of the most ambitious theme park projects ever created, though the plans have been far from smooth.

Originally due to open in 2019, its planning application has been hit by constant delays and chalked up millions of pounds in losses so far.

But, the developers have said this week that despite the massive disruption caused by Covid-19, the team has made strong progress and is ready to confirm four significant steps in its preparation to submit proposals later this year.

Firstly, a later-summer/early-autumn public consultation is on its way, with the aim to use digital technology to boost online and "virtual engagement".

The team have written to the Community Liaison Group to help share information about the project, and a 300-page Environmental Scoping report is to be submitted by June 12.

The team also say they have contacted advisors of local businesses which would be affected by the plans, setting out terms for acquisition of land including an premium payout to the owners.

Pierre-Yves Gerbeau, the chief executive and man tasked with delivering the project, actually revealed he had recovered from the virus in April.

He said that the team "have been immense, working incredibly hard during these awful times.

"I joined just under a year ago and we are always being asked to hurry up. Well, I am happy to tell you we have made strong progress and these reports are hugely important.

"This is a significant step in transforming an amazing and ambitious dream into reality."

Mr Gerbeau admitted that whilst they couldn't hold a public consultation in the normal way, "we will make sure we reach out to local residents and businesses as well as the wider community and stakeholders."

"We are talking to Government about how we will be using digital technology, websites, video conferences and online Question and Answer Sessions.”

According to plans, the sprawling theme park will be home to attractions from films such as Mission Impossible and the Godfather as well as kids shows such as Thunderbirds.

The London Resort will be the first European development of its kind to be built from scratch since the opening of Disneyland Paris in 1992, and will eventually be a two-park resort – the first ‘gate’ will open in 2024 and the second within five years (2029).

The park's website says: "The project will be one of the largest construction projects across Europe. 30,000 people and a multi-billion pound investment will transform seven million square meters of land, on the banks of the Thames, into one of the largest, immersive experience centres in the world.

"The world’s finest theme park engineers and designers will fuse with best of British and International brands to create a resort of global appeal, just 17 minutes from central London."