Pictures show long queues at Lakeside Ikea this morning.

The chain store re-opened today and people were wasting no time at all.

Distant - customers appear to be adhering to social distancing measures

The pictures show hundreds of people adhering to two-metre social distancing guidelines outside the superstore.

In line - shoppers waiting outside the store today

When did Ikea close?

The Swedish flat-pack chain shut the doors at all its 22 stores in the UK and Ireland back on Friday, March 20.

Popular - the queues were forming from early this morning

Did they stop online orders?

No - shoppers have still been able to buy products online at Ikea.co.uk and have them delivered to their homes.

The chain has also offered customers the opportunity to request contact-free deliveries.