THE number of coronavirus cases in Essex has risen by ten in a day.

According to the latest Department of Health data, released at 4pm on Saturday, there have been 3,245 confirmed cases in the Essex County Council authority area.

There have been 404 cases in Southend and 336 in Thurrock, meaning Essex has now had a confirmed total of 3,985 cases.

This is up from 3,975 the day before.

Across the UK 272,826 patients have been confirmed to have the virus, an increase of 2,445.

The latest NHS England figures show six more patients have died after contracting the virus at three trusts as of Saturday afternoon.

The deaths were registered in the 24 hours up to 5pm on Friday.

Three deaths have been confirmed at the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, although all three were in Suffolk hospitals.

A total of 331 patients have now died after contracting the virus at the trust.

Two more patients have died at the Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals Trust, bringing its total to 272.

Another patient has also died at the Southend University Hospital Trust, where 205 have now passed away.

Across England 146 patients have died in hospitals after contracting the virus.