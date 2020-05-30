ANOTHER six deaths of patients who tested positive for coronavirus have been confirmed at Essex’s hospital trusts.

The latest NHS England figures show six more patients have died after contracting the virus at three trusts as of Saturday afternoon.

The deaths were registered in the 24 hours up to 5pm on Friday.

Three deaths have been confirmed at the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, although all three took place in Suffolk.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that two patients in their 70s who both had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

"One patient in their 90s, who had underlying health conditions has sadly passed away at Felixstowe Hospital. The patients had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

A total of 331 patients have now died after contracting the virus at the trust.

Two more patients have died at the Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals Trust, bringing its total to 272.

Another patient has also died at the Southend University Hospital Trust, where 205 have now passed away.

Across England 146 patients have died in hospitals after contracting the virus.