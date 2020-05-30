Residents have been advised to avoid an Essex tip with queues being an hour and-a-half long already this morning.
Thurrock Council is advising residents not to visit Linford Tip, in Buckingham Hill Road, on Saturday unless absolutely necessary.
Several restrictions are in place due to coronavirus, including a limit of five cars entering the skip at one time.
Staff and residents must adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.
Waiting times at Linford Tip are around 90 minutes this morning. Please only go to there if you absolutely have to and cannot safely store items at home.— Thurrock Council (@thurrockcouncil) May 30, 2020
Remember the way to the tip is different this weekend because of A13 road closures .More info at: https://t.co/1h0ytcOIUJ pic.twitter.com/SNDbHUHO5t
