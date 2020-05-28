A WARNING has been issued over a fake PayPal text message.

Essex Trading Standards have issued the warning after reports of a text going round warning people there is an issue with their account.

A trading standards spokesman said: "The text alerts you to an important unread message, and that you have an issue that you need to resolve with your PayPal account.

"If you click the link as requested, a fake PayPal webpage opens in your smartphone's browser. The website then asks you to log on to your account, giving the scammers access to your username and password.

"If you have any doubts, always go directly to a company’s website, not the link included in the text message.

"If you receive what you think is a fake message, forward the text message, including phone number or company name, to 7726.

"It won’t cost you anything and it means your phone provider can investigate the sender."

Report all scams to trading standards on 0808 223 1133.