Home and garden items have accounted for the highest number of parcel deliveries during lockdown, research has suggested.

A Royal Mail survey found 45 per cent of UK adults have been receiving more deliveries since measures began on March 23, with products such as home decor, garden supplies and DIY equipment the most ordered.

Home entertainment, fashion, and health and beauty items were also popular, while more unusual items included hot tubs, casino kits, unicorn pinatas, wrestling boots, Venus flytraps and a full replica model of Flying Scotsman, the train.

One in five of those polled ordered arts and crafts items to fill their days during lockdown, while more than one in ten ordered a paid subscription box such as food, drink or make-up.

Most UK adults agreed having their online shopping delivered was a "boost" for them or their family, with 36 per cent describing it as the highlight of their day.

Shane O'Riordain of Royal Mail said: "Keeping the nation connected in these unprecedented times is of vital importance to us.

"It is perhaps unsurprising that for many customers, receiving an item that they have ordered online from our postmen and postwomen can really brighten up their day in such challenging times.

"During the crisis we have also delivered vital Government mail in relation to coronavirus, including the Prime Minister's letter to the nation and coronavirus testing kits.

"We are working closely with pharmacy companies and NHS trusts across the UK.

"And we are delivering many prescriptions and hospital appointments.

"This is also a key priority for us."

:: YouGov surveyed 2,082 nationwide adults online between May 7-8.