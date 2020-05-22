Peri-peri chain Nando's has confirmed which of its branches have reopened for takeout or delivery.

This is what you need to know.

What have Nando's said?

A spokesman from Nando's said: "We’re gradually firing our grills back up across the country for new Nando’s delivery service and offering click and collect from some of Nando’s too.

"The safety of our customers and our team is our highest priority, so we’ve been working hard over the past few weeks to develop new measures in line with government guidelines.

"We’re still not open for eat in or takeaway orders via the phone or in person, but you can now get your peri-peri fix at home by ordering online from selected restaurants."

Which Nando's restaurants have reopened for takeout or delivery?

As of May 21, the following branches have reopened for delivery:

Birmingham - New Street

Bristol - Cabot Circus

Camberwell

Canary Wharf - Cabot Place

Canary Wharf - Jubilee Place

Cardiff - Old Brewery Quarter

Chiswick

Clink Street

Coventry - City

Ealing - Bond Street

Edinburgh - Fountain Park

Glasgow - Springfield Quay

Gloucester Road

Hove

Islington

Kilburn

Lavender Hill

Leeds - Briggate

Leicester - Freemans

Lime Street (London)

Liverpool - ONE

Manchester - Fallowfield

Manchester - Oxford Road

Manchester - Printworks

Newcastle - The Gate

North End Road

Peckham

Reading - Gateway

Sheffield - West Street

As of May 21, the following branches have reopened for takeout:

Aberdeen - Belmont Street

Belfast - Boucher Crescent

Bristol - Cabot Circus

Cambridge - Leisure

Canary Wharf - Cabot Place

Canary Wharf - Jubilee Place

Cardiff - Old Brewery Quarter

Chester

Chiswick

Clink Street

Coventry - City

Dalston

Durham

Ealing - Bond Street

Edinburgh - Fountain Park

Finsbury Park

Glasgow - Springfield Quay

Gloucester Road

Hammersmith - King Street

Harrogate

Holloway Road

Horsham

Hove

Islington

Kilburn

Leamington Spa

Leeds - Briggate

Lime Street (London)

Lincoln

Liverpool - ONE

Maidstone

Manchester - Fallowfield

Manchester - Oxford Road

Manchester - Printworks

Milton Keynes - Xscape

Newcastle - The Gate

North End Road

Reading - Gateway

Reading - Oracle Centre

Sevenoaks

Sheffield - West Street

Stoke Newington

Swiss Cottage

Twickenham

West Hampstead

Worcester

How does the Nando's collection service work?

Customers who choose to pick up their order need to do the following:

Step 1: Head to the restaurant as usual.

Step 2: Wait in one of the bays we've marked outside (if there isn't one available, please wait somewhere nearby until one is).

Step 3: When space is available, you'll be called in by our host and asked to wait in the restaurant for your order.

Step 4: Once your order is ready, leave and enjoy your peri-peri.

What other changes have Nando's introduced?

The Nando's spokesman added: "We’ll be checking in with staff before they work a shift to make sure they feel fit and well enough to come to work.

"We’ll be reducing the number of people working behind the tills to make sure they can stay two metres apart.

"We’ll be reducing our opening hours and our menu (but don’t worry, your favourite peri-fixes should still be available).

"We won’t be accepting walk in or phone orders right now to make sure contact is kept to a minimum. We’ll also only be taking contactless payment right now.

"As well as daily hygiene briefings to keep safety top of mind, we’ll also be increasing cleaning practises within the restaurant including hand washing at regular intervals.

"We’ll also be giving our staff bespoke Nando’s face masks to ensure they’re able to keep safe while on shift."

When will my local Nando's branch open?

This is the first phase of reopening, with more branches expected to open their doors in the coming weeks.

Nando's fans can sign up online to be notified when their nearest branch reopens. To do so, visit: nandos.co.uk