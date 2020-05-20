Trains faced disruption this evening after a vehicle crashed into a bridge.
The crash caused delays this evening on Greater Anglia services between Wickford and Southminster, after a vehicle ploughed into a bridge near Battlesbridge.
Train services have since resumed in the last few minutes.
A spokesman from Greater Anglia said earlier this evening: "Due to a vehicle striking a bridge at Battlesbridge all lines are blocked.
"Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.
"Disruption is expected until further notice."
The train company issued a further statement, which read: "Disruption caused by a vehicle hitting a railway bridge earlier today at Battlesbridge has now ended."
✅ Disruption caused by a vehicle hitting a railway bridge earlier today at #Battlesbridge has now ended.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) May 20, 2020