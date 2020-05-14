Supermarket chain Asda has adjusted the opening hours of its stores across the country.
The retailer has also advised shoppers on the quitest times to visit their branches for essential shopping.
Here's what you need to know.
What are the new opening times?
In a statement on ASDA's website, the supermarket said: "We have temporarily reduced the normal opening hours of our stores to 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday to ensure we can clean and fully re-stock our shelves ready for our customers."
When is the quietest time to shop at Asda?
Asda added the quietest times to shop are typically between 8pm and 10pm between Monday to Saturday.
Here's a round-up of what else Asda has changed for shoppers in recent weeks:
- NHS/Carer hours: To support the vital work of the NHS and care workers, Asda have prioritised them in their larger stores every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 9am. As well as Sundays 9am to 10am for browsing.
- Purchasing limits: To ensure there is enough for everyone, Asda say they will occasionally place purchase limits on certain products that are in high demand.
- Counter closures, such as rotisserie and pizza counters: In order to prioritise getting the essential products onto shelves, the supermarket have temporarily closed their rotisserie and pizza counters. Asda say it is to make space in their warehouses for essential services and give more support to staff stacking shelves and working tills.
- Customer limits instores: Where necessary, the number of customers in stores will be limited at any one time so social distancing can be observed.
- One adult per trolley: To help maintain our social distancing measures, Asda have limited the number of customers in stores at any one time.
- Perspex screens at checkouts: Perspex screens have been introduced at checkouts and kiosks to protect staff.
- Contactless payments: Credit and debit card contacless payment limit amount has now been increased to £45.
