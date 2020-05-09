A FURTHER twelve people have died from coronavirus in trusts across Essex.

Figures released by NHS England show that, of the eleven trusts across the county, on four have recorded any deaths in the last 24 hours.

Two people have died at the East Suffolk and North Essex trust which runs Colchester Hospital.

One persona has also died at the Essex Partnership Trust while a further two passed away at the Basildon and Thurrock trust.

A total of seven people died at the Southend trust in the last 24 hours.

Across the UK, a further 208 people have died bring the total to 22,972.

These are the confirmed number of deaths at trusts which run hospitals in Essex: