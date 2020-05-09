A MAN has been arrested after a police officer was dragged by a moving car when attempting to stop the driver.

The man, 29, who had been seen driving a Vauxhall Vectra in Writtle, was being followed by the officer after his car was reported to be uninsured and driving at excessive speed.

The incident took place yesterday (Friday 8 May) when the officer approached the driver when the car came to a stop at an Esso garage in Princes Road, Chelmsford.

The officer spoke to the driver and attempted to remove the keys from the ignition.

Before he could, the driver drove off, dragging the officer along with the car for a short distance.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The Vauxhall drove off and a search was carried out.

"A 29-year-old man from Chelmsford was later arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

"He has been released under investigation while we continue our enquiries.

"The officer suffered slight pain to his hand. The incident took place at about 11.45pm yesterday.

"Anyone who saw what happened or has any information and has yet to come forward is asked to call the Chelmsford local policing team on 101 quoting reference 42/65465/20."