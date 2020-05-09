A SOUTHEND man was arrested last night after police were called to reports of an attempted burglary

The man, 26, was originally arrested on drug offences after police discovered drugs stashed in his underpants.

Whilst being booked in to custody by Essex Police, evidence linked him to a burglary earlier in the evening.

Police had been called to Glenmore Street in Southend when two suspicious men were noticed.

In a statement on their Southend facebook page, an Essex Police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested after officers were called to reports of an attempted burglary.

"They were called to Glenmore Street #Southend shortly after 11.20pm on Friday 8 May after two men were seen acting suspiciously.

"They carried out a search and a 26-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

"He was later searched and found to have suspected drugs, and was further arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs.

"He remains in custody for questioning."