Travel abroad might seem unlikely for the foreseeable - but Easyjet have unveiled their 2021 summer schedule to tempt sunseekers to snap up a deal.

For those already dreaming about trip abroad, the budget airline have published flight schedule for summer 2021 earlier than usual, with routes to Europe priced from just £18.49.

What flights are available?

The flights that are now available cover the period from April 19 to May 4, 2021, with many costing less than £20.

More than 28,000 flights are on offer, following the early season launch of the airline’s Easter schedule last month.

Destinations on the summer 2021 schedule include Croatia, Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Portugal, Turkey and Spain, among other European destinations.

Flights start from as little as £18.49 to Munich, while other bargains to Malaga and Alicante can be found for less than £25.

When will flights resume?

All flights are currently suspended due to coronavirus, with no official date as to when they will resume, although Easyjet has said restarting flights won’t be considered until after May.

However, the airline has launched holidays until 2021 to allow customers who already have trips booked to move them to another date.

It has also waived the change fee for flights and holidays for all bookings to allow customers to move their dates free of charge. You can amend your booking online, via the Manage Bookings section.

When can I book flights?

Easyjet won’t be selling any tickets for flights before May 18, and will be relying on the latest travel advice from the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) to inform when it will restart operations.

In an email sent to customers, Johan Lundgren CEO of Easyjet said, "Since we grounded our fleet a few weeks ago, almost all of Europe has been in lockdown.

"And whilst it gives us all encouragement that some countries are coming out the other side, there is still a great deal of uncertainty about when Europe will start opening up again.

"As we get a better understanding of when we’ll re-start flying, we will let you know – however, we’re not currently selling any tickets for flights before 18th May.

"Cancellations are being evaluated daily, and if your flight does get cancelled, you’ll be notified at least seven days in advance."

Can I get a refund on cancelled flights?

Easyjet said it is processing refund requests as quickly as possible, but the sheer volume of flight cancellations has meant many customers have been faced with delays.

Customers have been given the option of redeeming a flight voucher instead, which can be used for bookings any time over the next 12 months, for flights over the next two years.

This includes the airline’s recently released Easter 2021 and summer 2021 schedule, which will soon be on sale. For further information on holiday bookings, visit the easyJet website.