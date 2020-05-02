A FURTHER 82 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Essex.

Public Health England's latest figures show there have been another 75 positive tests carried out in the Essex County Council region, while two more cases have been confirmed in Southend, and five in Thurrock.

It means the total number of Covid-19 cases in the county stands at 3,194.

In Southend, there is now 298 cases and in Thurrock 281.

The other 2,615 positive tests have been carried out in the rest of the county.

Across the whole of the UK, 182,260 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and 28,131 people have died after contracting the virus.