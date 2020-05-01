NEARLY 350 prisoners have now tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Justice.

In total 345 prisoners have been confirmed to have had, or currenetly have, Covid-19, across 73 jails as of 5pm on Thursday.

Some 371 prison staff have also contracted the virus in 64 jails as well as 11 prisoner escort and custody services staff.

The figures reflect the total number of recorded positive cases and not the number of live cases, the MoJ said.

This means the number includes those who have recovered.