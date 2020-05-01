SCHOOLS are not going to re-open “if it isn’t safe”, according to Matt Hancock.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus press briefing in Downing Street, the health secretary addressed the potential issue of parents not initially sending their children to school when they re-open.

He was also asked if those same parents would be fined as a result of keeping their children at home through fear of the virus still being active.

Although he did say when education resumes the Government hopes school policy can get back to the same position as before, Mr Hancock vowed not to re-open school too soon.

He said: "We are not going to re-open schools if it isn't safe.

"Of course, as and when we re-open schools, our goal is to get back to the norm and the position as it was before.

"I'm confident, because we'll only do it when it is safe, it will at that point be entirely reasonable and normal again to send your children to school."