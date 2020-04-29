A total of 96 care homes across Essex have registered suspected or confirmed outbreaks of Covid-19, according to the latest Public Health England figures.

The data released today showed 27.4 per cent of care homes in the East of England have reported outbreaks of coronavirus.

The figures are up to the week commencing April 21.

The data is of suspected and confirmed outbreaks, and includes residential and nursing homes, PHE said.

In total 19 care homes in Southend have notified Public Health England about an outbreak.

In Tendring 17 homes have reported potential outbreaks, 14 in Colchester and 14 in Braintree.

In Basildon 10 homes have reported outbreaks and 10 homes in Thurrock have reported outbreaks.

In Maldon three care homes have reported Covid-19 outbreaks.

Seven homes in Uttlesford, nine homes in Chelmsford and three homes in Castle Point have also reported potential outbreaks.

Nearly a third of all care homes in England have reported coronavirus outbreaks, new data from Public Health England shows.

Some 4,516 homes have reported outbreaks since March 17 up until Monday this week - around 29 per cent of the total care homes.

The region with the highest proportion of care homes reporting outbreaks is the North East, with 291 homes (38.7%) of the total in that area.

This was closely followed by the North West (36%) and London (33.2%), the Public Health England (PHE) figures show.

In every region in England more than a fifth of care homes had reported outbreaks.

Any individual care home will only be included in the dataset once.

If a care home has reported more than one outbreak, only the first is included in this dataset.