Home improvement company Homebase is planning to reopen a 'limited number' of branches across the country.

Why is Homebase reopening its stores?

The DIY and garden store is opening up 20 of its stores on Saturday, May 2, after being closed since March.

Homebase kept operating a click and collect service, but many customers were met with delays as the website struggled to keep up with demand.

But customers will now be allowed back into some stores from this weekend, with many more planned to reopen if the trial proves a success.

The news comes following the recent reopening of 155 B&Q stores.

In a statement, Homebase chief executive Damian McGloughin said: “With the safety of our customers and teams as our first priority, we took the decision to temporarily close our stores and operate online only.

"We have taken this time to carefully review and make a large number of changes to our operations in preparation for a safe, phased reopening, in line with government guidance on social distancing.

“And that means the doors can now reopen.

"We will be trialling the opening of 20 stores, with strict controls in place to ensure shopping is safe for everyone.

"Our remaining stores in the UK will continue to offer a collection and counter service."

These are the stores reopening on Saturday:

Which Homebase stores are reopening?

The following Homebase stores across the UK will reopen to customers on Saturday, May 2:

Hamilton

Edinburgh

Altrincham

Telford

Sheffield Chesterfield Road

Leeds

Worcester

Rugby

Newmarket

Norwich Sprowston

Bridgend

Haverfordwest

St Albans

Bracknell

Ewell

Streatham Vale

Basildon

Haringey

Folkestone

Orpington

For more information visit homebase.co.uk/stores

