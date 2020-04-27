A serious coronavirus-related syndrome may be emerging in children in the UK.

The Health Service Journal reports the condition was brought to light in an “urgent alert” issued to doctors, following a rise in cases in the last two to three weeks.

An alert to GPs, and seen by the HSJ, states in the “last three weeks, there has been an apparent rise in the number of children of all ages presenting with a multisystem inflammatory state requiring intensive care across London and also in other regions of the UK”.

It adds: “There is a growing concern that a [Covid-19] related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK, or that there may be another, as yet unidentified, infectious pathogen associated with these cases.”

The number of children affected is thought to be very small.

The HSJ reports the syndrome has the characteristics of serious Covid-19, but there have otherwise been relatively few cases of serious effects or deaths from coronavirus in children.

The industry publication says some of the children have tested positive for covid-19, and some appear to have had the virus in the past, but some have not.

It is still the case that many fewer children than adults have had serious illness with the virus or died.

The alert was issued to GPs in North London by their clinical commissioning groupm which has been sent to doctors more widely.

Abdominal pain and gastrointestinal symptoms have been a common feature as has cardiac inflammation.