The public have been urged to continue using the NHS and to not hesitate in seeking help, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

As the number of deaths in the UK topped 20,000, medical director for NHS England Professor Stephen Powis insisted that people must get medical help when they need it and not be put off by the pandemic.

He made the renewed appeal at this afternoon's public briefing, as home secretary Priti Patel urged the country to "stay strong", adding that it was not yet time to lift the lockdown.

Mr Powis said that people experiencing chest pain, a sick child that is not improving or a pregnant woman whose baby is moving less than usual should contact the NHS.

He added: "For many of these conditions, fast diagnosis and treatment is absolutely crucial.

"So it's really important not to delay. The NHS is still there for you."

Opening the briefing, Ms Patel said the Government was working towards returning the country to normal, but said its five tests must be met before the lockdown can be lifted.

She said: "We must be sure we can continue to protect the NHS, that there is a sustained and consistent fall in the daily rates of death, that the data shows the rate of infection decreases, that the operational challenges are met.

"And of course that there is no risk of a second peak of infections. Until then, we all have a role to play in pulling our country out of this crisis."