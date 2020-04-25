For most Brits a holiday in the UK was the highlight of their summer, during the 1950’s and 60’s.

The British Isles have some of the most stunning villages, mountains and beaches as well as bustling cities and coastal towns.

With the introduction of free movement, international travel and cheap airfare more of us than ever have looked to holiday abroad.

However, amid the global pandemic many people’s foreign holidays have had to be cancelled or postponed so holidaying at home is having a revival.

With no date as to when international travel will restart, here are some of the best places in the UK to visit once lockdown is lifted:

Minack Theatre, Cornwall

The Cornish coast offers a wealth of fun and relaxation alike for holiday makers from across the UK.

With stunning fishing villages such as Polperro and Padstow to surf spots like Bude and Newquay - Cornwall is a family favourite.

One of the must-see sights in Cornwall is the Minack Theatre. Built in 1932, Cornwall’s famous open-air amphitheatre is carved into the granite cliffside boasting a spectacular backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean.

From April to September the Minack Theatre is open for visitors and has a variety of shows, from musicals to Shakespeare.

The Jurassic Coast, Dorset and East Devon

Britain’s very own Jurassic Coast is filled with fossils and a wealth of natural geographical points of interest making it a perfect holiday destination for children and walkers.

A highlight of the coast is the iconic Durdle Door which sits around the corner from Lulworth Cove’s luscious sandy beaches.

With B&B’s and holiday homes scattered along the coast, choose from beach-front properties or towns like Bridport or Lyme Regis.

Snowdonia, Wales

The highest peak in England and Wales, Mount Snowdon, looms over the adventurists playground of Snowdonia.

Whether you’re looking to amble or hike across a rugged mountainous terrain or enjoy epic views across lakes and rivers there truly is something for everyone in Snowdonia.

Watersports enthusiasts can enjoy white-water rafting, kayaking, sailing and surfing. Snowdonia is also home to the world’s fastest zip-line at Penrhyn Slate Quarry.

Offering a unique blend of mountains, coastline and villages, this hotspot pulls in over six million visitors a year.

The Lake District, Cumbria

In the northwest corner of England, The Lake District spans 885 miles in the county of Cumbria.

Famous for its lakes, including the great Windermere, the Lake District was also home to poet William Wordsworth and author Beatrix Potter.

The Peak District, Derbyshire

The first designated national park, The Peak District sits across the north of Derbyshire and reaches into parts of Cheshire, Staffordshire and Yorkshire.

With grand mountains and hills this rugged landscape is equally renowned for its caves, with the deepest being over 400 metres below the ground.

The Peak District is the perfect active holiday for walking and cycling around stunning scenery.

The Outer Hebrides, Scotland

Made up of 200 islands, spanning over 130 miles off the western coast of Scotland, the wild and rugged landscape of the Outer Hebrides should not be missed whilst adventuring our Isles.

With white sandy beaches and crystal clear waters, mountainous backdrops and incredible dunes, the Outer Hebrides boasts some of Britain’s most beautiful sights.

Brighton, East Sussex

The seaside resort of Brighton is the perfect escape for Brits looking for a bit of excitement in their summer holiday.

Renowned for its quirky shopping lanes and its incredible cultural, music and art scene. Brighton also has a large LGBTQ+ population, leading to its recognition as the “unofficial gay capital of the UK”.

The bustling and lively city has plenty of bars and restaurants as well as its famous pier, filled with fairground rides and an arcade, to help you spend the days relaxing and having fun.

Edinburgh, Scotland

The beautiful city of Edinburgh has been recognised as Scotland’s capital since the 15th century.

With lots on offer from hiking up Arthur’s Seat, shopping in the Old Town to picnicking on the Meadows, Edinburgh is a city lover’s heaven.

An airport and good train links make Edinburgh easily accessible from across the UK.

The Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight is a small island located at the south of England, accessible by Ferry from Lymington and Portsmouth.

Fossil hunting at Compton Bay, visiting the stunning shores of Shanklin Beach or taking in the sights of the Needles - the chilled out Isle of Wight can make for a fantastic holiday.