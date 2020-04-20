A MAN has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the 39 bodies found in Grays.

A European Arrest Warrant has been executed in Ireland in connection with the probe into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in a lorry trailer in Grays on October 23.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against 40-year-old Ronan Hughes, of County Armagh in Northern Ireland, and he will appear at Dublin’s High Court tomorrow.

He has been charged with 39 offences of manslaughter, as well as immigration offences.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith, head of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Our investigation into these matters is ongoing, and we would urge members of the public and the media not to speculate as everyone involved has the right to a fair judicial process.

"This investigation is one of the largest in Essex Police history and we are working tirelessly to piece together the events leading up to the 23 October 2019 for the sake of the victims and their loved ones.

"We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency and Crown Prosecution Service as well as police and prosecutors in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Germany and Vietnam.

"We are immensely grateful for the ongoing support for the investigation, and the victims and their families continue to be at the forefront of our thoughts."

Last week, 25-year-old Maurice Robinson from Craigavon in Northern Ireland admitted 39 counts of manslaughter at the Old Bailey.

He had previously admitted conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property at the same court on November 25.

Robinson will be sentenced at a later date.

Four other men will stand trial at the Old Bailey in connection with the investigation on October 5.

Eamonn Harrison, 22, of Mayobridge, Northern Ireland, has been granted leave to appeal his extradition to the UK under the terms of a European Arrest Warrant issued by the force and the Crown Prosecution Service.

The EAW meant he faced 39 charges of manslaughter, and a charge of conspiracy to traffic people, as well as conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

A further hearing will be held in Dublin on Thursday May 7.