Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We all know that Amazon is the place you go to spend way too much money on things you definitely don't need. While some of those purchases are questionable at best (I've only used that banana slicer once), there are some things that are surprisingly useful—and worth an impulsive "Add to Basket" click.

Below are 32 of those products—a.k.a the ones that you won't regret buying and that you'll soon even wonder how you ever lived without.

1. This wildly popular scalp massager

Photo: Relaxdays

To say this is one of the best (and most impulsive) things I've ever bought would be an understatement. Originally meant for my boyfriend, I now use it way more than him, almost every night to be honest. It just feels so good—like those scalp massages you get at the hair salon—and it requires zero effort, which is even better.

Get the Relaxdays Head Massager for £5.73

2. These eco-friendly glass straws

Photo: Strawgrace

Plastic straws may be bad for the environment but with this glass alternative, you don't have to give up your straw-sipping habits. Over 500 people have given the BPA-free straws a 5-star rating for being long enough to fit almost every size cup and for being very durable.

Get the Strawgrace Handmade Glass Straws (Pack of 5) for £10.95

3. This pack of rejuvenating face masks

Photo: The Yeon

I may have a nonexistent skincare routine—I basically just splash some water on my face and call it a day—but even I appreciate a good sheet mask. Like these ones, which come in a variety of scents and healing properties from pore-minimizing red wine to refreshing orange. Reviewers say the masks work wonders and are great for anyone with sensitive skin, too.

Get the Everyday Natural Care Essence Mask Sheet for £12.99

4. This sleek dispenser for your cereal

Photo: Zevro

No matter what your favourite cereal is, this countertop dispenser is the most convenient and best-looking way to store it. Other cereal addicts like that it has an easy-twist knob that dispenses the perfect portion.

Get the Double Cereal Dispenser for £9.99

5. These amazing stickers that block out lights

Photo: LightDims

You crawl into bed ready for a good night's sleep—only to be kept awake by the blinking lights of your electronics. If that sounds like your nightly struggle, many Amazon customers recommend these blackout stickers, which they say work very well and come in a variety of sizes to fit any and all device lights.

Get the LightDims Blackout Stickers for £6.64

6. This product to prevent clogged drains

Photo: TubShroom

The first time I ever unclogged my own shower drain, I called my dad to apologize for all the years he did it for me and my sisters growing up. Because it was that disgusting. I should've used the TubShroom —the tiny insert has nearly 18,000 5-star reviews because it's easy to use and clean and prevents clogged drains by catching hair before it goes down.

Get the TubShroom (2 pack) for £24.99

7. Our favourite essential oil diffuser

Photo: InnoGear/Reviewed.com/Jackson Rucka

I'm an essential oil addict, whether it's lavender at night to help me sleep or orange in the morning to wake me up. Our experts put a bunch of essential oil diffusers to the test and found that this one from InnoGear is the best because it has everything you'd want in a diffuser (Changing colours! Big capacity! Easy functionality!) at an affordable price.

Get the InnoGear Upgraded 150ml Diffuser for £14.99

8. This USB hub with nearly 30,000 reviews

Photo: Sabrent

The fight for my MacBook's two measly USB ports is always between my mouse, my phone charger, and my laptop charger. I can't plug in everything I want at once—but I could if I had this hub, which has four ports. It's gotten many rave reviews for being speedy, great quality, and compact so you can take it on the go.

Get the Sabrent 4-Port USB Hub for £9.90

9. This mini waffle maker

Photo: Candora

Take it from the yanks, waffles are one of the best breakfast foods, hands down. But sometimes I want waffles as my side dish, not my entree. That's where the Candora Mini Maker comes in. Reviewers praise it for its tiny size because it doesn't hog the countertop and its nonstick surface, so your waffles will slide out smoothly every time.

Get the Candora Mini Maker for £19.99

10. This highly underrated bath towel

Photo: Salux/Kate McCarthy

A bath towel is a bath towel, right? Wrong. At least according to the people who are obsessed with this Japanese cloth, like our very own Kate McCarthy. She's been using hers for a few months and says her skin is softer and smoother than it's ever been thanks to the towel's exfoliating abilities.

Get the Salux Japanese Bath Cloth on Amazon for £5.50

11. This stamp for perfect winged eyeliner every time

Photo: Lovoir

Doing winged eyeliner on one eye is hard enough. Trying to do it perfectly on both eyes? Almost impossible. But not if you have this eyeliner, which has a stamp on one end to make the perfect wing. Beauty buffs rave that it saves time and lasts all day thanks to the fact that it's smudge-proof and water-resistant.

Get the Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp for £9.98

12. This genius container for your work lunch

Photo: Sistema

There's nothing worse than packing a healthy salad for lunch with all the best intentions—only to be greeted with a soggy mess when noon rolls around. The solution? This divided container, which has three separate compartments to keep your wetter salad topping apart from your dry ones.

Get the Sistema Klip It Salad To Go 1.1 Litre Container for £4.99

13. This stick to give yourself a massage

Photo: Reehut

Gym junkies, rejoice! There's finally a product that you can use to work out all that soreness and tension that comes from your daily routine. This muscle roller stick has gotten high marks for effectively relieving pain and for being easy to use on yourself. You just roll it over any sensitive areas that need a little extra love.

Get the Reehut Muscle Roller Stick for £11.99

14. The best budget-friendly flashlight

Photo: Anker

Sure, your phone has a flashlight but it's nothing like this powerful handheld one, which is the upgraded version of our experts' favourite affordable flashlight. We love it for so many reasons: It's tough and durable, has a beam that extends up to 1,000 feet, and is even USB-rechargeable.

Get the Anker Bolder LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight at Amazon for £25.99

15. This gadget to make fancy coffee drinks

Photo: SGCoffee

As much as I try to save money by not going to Costa every morning, the drinks I make at home are just never as good. But according to the more than 1,000 people who reviewed this handheld frother, it could be the solution. They like that the head is detachable and dishwasher safe and has long battery life.

Get the SGCoffee Milk Frother for £10.99

16. This lamp for spa-quality manicures at home

Photo: Sun2C

I love getting my nails done but hate paying for it. Our smart home editor, Sarah Kovac, felt the same way so she tried this at-home UV nail lamp. The verdict? It's very much worth getting since it works with any gel nail polish and even has a sensor so you can use it hands-free.

Get the Sun2C LED UV Nail Lamp from Amazon for £32.99

17. This weighted mask so you can sleep better

Photo: Serenity

Like most people, I have serious sleep struggles. Or at least I used to—until I tried this weighted sleep mask. Not only is it soft and comfortable, but the slight pressure over your eyes is strangely calming and the thickness blocks out all outside light.

Get the Serenity Weighted Eye Mask for £12.99

18. This stand that holds baggies for you

Photo: Jokari

When it comes to things you didn't know you needed, this baggy rack should certainly be at the top of the list. It's incredibly popular on Amazon with customers agreeing that the sturdy base and clips hold baggies securely in place, so you can pour in your leftovers. Plus, it can be adjusted to different heights to accommodate larger bags, too.

Get the Jokari Baggy Rack for £9.28

19. This cheese grater that every kitchen needs

Photo: Zyliss

I'm always the person at Thanksgiving who gets stuck with the task of grating 200 kgs of cheese for all the casseroles. And I hate grating cheese. So I'm incredibly tempted by this grater that just requires a simple twist and won't leave your fingers torn up. Other home cooks say it works well for all types of cheese and works faster than a traditional grater.

Get the Zyliss Classic Cheese Grater for £11.99

20. These socks for softer feet

Photo: ZenToes

While the thought of sleeping in socks makes me cringe, people swear by these soothing socks, which contain a hydrating gel to soften your feet overnight. According to reviews, they're incredibly effective and wearers have seen a noticeable difference in their feet, especially their heels, after just a few uses.

Get the ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks for £16.79

21. This cleaner for even the smelliest garbage disposal

Photo: Glisten

If you can't seem to get rid of that foul stench wafting out of your garbage disposal, this cleaning product should probably go into your Amazon basket ASAP. It not only eliminates odours, but it also cleans your disposal, which reviewers say leave their entire sink and kitchen smelling fresh.

Get the Glisten Disposer Care Foaming Cleaner for £9.00

22. This reusable coffee capsule

Photo: SEALPOD

Using your Nespresso machine every day is all fun and games until you go to the supermarket to restock on pods and realize they're way more expensive than regular coffee. Yikes. These reusable pods will help save you money, according to reviewers. They love that it fits pretty much all Nespresso models, is easy to clean, and even has a cover that keeps pods fresh for up to 10 days.

Get the SEALPOD Reusable Nespresso Capsule for £21.90

23. These stretchy lids that fit over everything

Photo: DigHealth

Cups, bowls, pans, even half-cut watermelons... you name it, these lids have got it covered (literally). Reviewers claim that the six different sizes, which are all BPA-free and heat-resistant, work better than plastic wrap at keeping food fresh, and are completely leak-proof.

Get the DigHealth Silicone Stretch Lids (Set of 12) for £8.99

24. This balm that prevents blisters

Photo: BodyGlide

From the company that brought us the internet's favourite anti-chafing balm comes the fix to your biggest foot problems. According to fans of this anti-blister balm, not only does it prevent blisters with a simple swipe without being greasy, but it also moisturizes your feet.

Get the BodyGlide Foot Anti Blister Balm for £15.30

25. This kitchen tool that can do everything

Photo: Joseph Joseph

Imagine a spatula, slotted spoon, turner, solid spoon, and knife all in one—you'll get this uni-tool because that's exactly what it is. One reviewer even said they're able to cook entire meals with this gadget alone, which is heat-resistant, super sturdy, and has a weighted handle so neither end touches your counter.

Get the Joseph Joseph Uni-Tool 5-In-1 Utensil for £9.99

26. This brilliant charger/phone stand combo

Photo: TidyDock

Because iPhone cables are still way too short for some unknown reason, it's hard for me to find a place to charge my phone near a wall socket that doesn't involve just laying it on the floor, which is risky times 100. This wall mount that doubles as a holder for your phone is much safer.

Get the TidyDock, Compact, sturdy Plug Mounted Dock for iPhone for £12.99

27. This clip that squeezes your toothpaste for you

Photo: LoveInUSA

Trying to get that last drop of toothpaste out of an almost-empty bottle doesn't have to be so hard. With a 4.5-star rating, this toothpaste squeezer is loved for its durability and how easy it slides along the tube, pressing the toothpaste out effortlessly.

Get the LoveInUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer for £15.87

28. This toilet accessory with a cult following

Photo: Squatty Potty

Everyone I know who has a Squatty Potty swears it's an absolute game-changer in the bathroom. And the more than 5,000 people on Amazon who gave it a 5-star rating clearly agree, explaining that the ergonomic design makes bowel movements much more natural and that it's easy to tuck away when you're finished.

Get the Squatty Potty Toilet Stool for £30.99

29. This all-natural alternative to tumble dryer sheets

Photo: KinTor

Tumble dryer sheets are cool but these wool balls, which are a dryer sheet's more environmentally-friendly, less toxic cousin, are even cooler. Plus, they really do work, according to the more than 2,000 reviewers who like that they're reusable and leave clothes feeling soft and smelling fresh. You can also add your own essential oils to customize your scent.

Get the KinTor Wool Dryer Balls for £10.99

30. This life-changing hair product

Photo: It’s a 10

The name says it all: This stuff really is a 10. Take it from someone who has notoriously dry and damaged hair. Just one use of this leave-in conditioner made such a noticeable difference in the softness and moisture of my hair. Now, I absolutely swear by it and use it every day, and thousands of people on Amazon agree that it's well worth the cost.

Get the It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Product for £26.86

31. This spray to clean all of your electronics

Photo: Ecomist

I'm ashamed to admit that I haven't cleaned my phone or my laptop in months (to be honest, it could even be a year). It is absolutely disgusting when you think of all the places they've been and how much I use them on a daily basis. Cleaner people than myself swear by this Ecomoist Natural Screen Cleaner kit because it's safe and gentle enough for all screens and removes all dust and debris, leaving them streak-free.

Get the Ecomoist Natural Screen Cleaner for £7.95

32. This genius tool for putting on lotion

Photo: Gran Naturals

The struggle of trying to get lotion or sunscreen on your back is very real. If you can relate, this popular lotion applicator may be just right for you. It's gotten high ratings for doing its job well. The sponge spreads the lotion evenly without absorbing it and the 17-inch handle is long enough to get those hard-to-reach spots.

Get the Gran Naturals Lotion Applicator for £12.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.