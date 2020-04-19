Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Clacton and Frinton Gazette

All the latest from across Essex as coronavirus cases reach 2,173

10
Menu

All the latest from across Essex as coronavirus cases reach 2,173

By Andreea Szasz

Last updated:

    Clacton and Frinton Gazette
    News
    Sport
    What's On
    Competitions
    Announcements
    e-edition
    Education