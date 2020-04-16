Lockdown measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak will be extended for at least three more weeks.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab officially revealed the extension at the daily Downing Street briefing this afternoon.

Mr Raab, deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from the illness, said: "Any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus."

He added relaxing rules could cause a "second peak" which would risk increasing deaths "substantially".

The stand-in PM said: "There are indications that the measures we have put in place have been successful in slowing down the spread of this virus.

"But Sage also say that is a mixed and inconsistent picture and, in some settings, infections are still likely to be increasing."

He added: "The very clear advice we received is that any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus.

"That would threaten a second peak of the virus and substantially increase the number of deaths.

"It would undo the progress we have made to date and as a result would require an even longer period of the more restrictive social distancing measures.

"Based on this advice, which we have very carefully considered, the Government has decided that the current measures must remain in place for at least the next three weeks."