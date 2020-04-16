Fruit and vegetable pickers are being flown in from eastern Europe to keep up with demand in the UK.

An air charter company has arranged a flight to bring up to 180 farm workers from Romania to Stansted Airport today (Thursday, April 16).

It is thought a further five flights will be arranged to address the shortage of pickers.

The National Farmers' Union has expressed concern about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on recruitment of workers to collect fruit and vegetables this summer.

Demand for groceries surged as people stockpiled food due to the outbreak.

Surrey-based Air Charter Service told the PA news agency that a private farming company in the UK has paid for Thursday's flight. It did not name the firm.

An Airbus A320 aircraft will be used, at an estimated cost of £200-£250 per seat.

This is much more expensive than typical air fares with low-cost carriers, but nearly all scheduled commercial flights have been grounded as a result of travel restrictions and the collapse in demand caused by Covid-19.

Air Charter Service confirmed that an airline based at Stansted would operate the flight, which was booked last week.

Carriers based at the Essex airport include Ryanair, Jet2.com and Tui Airways.

At least 10 other flights have been arranged by Air Charter Service to take farm workers from Romania and Bulgaria to Germany.

The company said it has seen a surge in demand for charter flights due to the pandemic, including to repatriate people stranded around the world.