FUNERAL directors across the country are hoping to bring back an old tradition to help provide comfort to those mourning loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

Funerals are still taking place but with a maximum of 10 mourners and anyone in the higher risk group, including anyone aged over 70, have been told they should not attend.

As a result anyone who sees a hearse on the streets is being asked to stop and 'stand for a moment' or bow their head as a mark of respect.

The request has been shared by a number of funeral directors on Facebook resulting in thousands of shares across the country.

The Facebook post adds: "If you see a hearse, could you stop, stand for a moment as it passes, perhaps take off your cap and bow your head if you are a gentleman or if a lady just pause and bow your head.

"In these times where funerals are limited to only a very few close family, our chance to support people during a bereavement is limited.

"So, we wondered if we could revive an old tradition that would show people that their loss is noticed and shared by us all?

"It would mean the world to families in a time of sadness."

How to say your best goodbye when social distancing

Over the past few weeks, the way we say goodbye to our loved ones has drastically changed as part of the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But there are things you can do to say goodbye without attending the funeral.

Here's a few suggestions from Coop Funeralcare:

Live stream the funeral

Many crematoriums may have the ability to live stream the funeral service so mourners that can’t physically be there on the day still get to pay their final respects.

If this isn’t possible, there are also many video call apps available that could be used to help as many people as possible to virtually attend the funeral.

Read out messages from friends and family

During a funeral, a eulogy is usually read out for everyone in attendance to hear.

Eulogies are speeches that help everyone remember their loved one and can include stories of the person’s life and people who were important to them.

During these times where people are unable to attend, it would be possible to turn the tables and have those that can’t attend leave a message or story to be read out instead.

So rather than one eulogy, there could be many more, giving those in attendance more support and love from absent family and friends.

These messages could then be kept together and turned into a book of remembrance to be shared later, or even shared on social media.

Light a candle or play a favourite song

For those who can't attend the funeral, perhaps ask them to light a candle at a certain time of the day, or when the funeral is taking place.

Alternatively, you could ask them to play your loved one’s favourite song.

Connect on social media

On the day of the funeral, you could ask family and friends who can’t be at the funeral to post to social media in your loved one’s honour.

You could ask everyone to take photos wearing a favourite colour or something else that would have special meaning for your loved one.

You can find more advice from Coop here