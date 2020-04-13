A CORONAVIRUS survivor has spoken out after successfully battling the disease and heaped praised on our NHS staff facing “nightmarish conditions”.

Stephen Goodsell, who has no underlying health conditions, has only just started to recover from his month-long fight with Covid-19 after contracting a secondary infection, which resulted in paramedics rushing him to hospital.

Now, he is speaking out to remind people not to ignore symptoms as he did - which has left him facing permanent lung damage.

The 62-year-old, of Grosvenor Road, Westcliff, said: “I started to isolate on March 13. At first it felt like I had the flu, but more and more symptoms started to develop.

“It got to the point where I was nauseous, had headaches, a cough, a fever but even then I thought I could fight it off on my own by self-medicating, steaming and resting.

“On March 22 things took a turn for the worst so I called 111, who came to assess me. They told me they were pretty sure I’ve got coronavirus but that they couldn’t test me or even themselves.

“I eventually started hallucinating so called 111 again - the best decision I could’ve made. My temperature had shot to 39.6 and my cough had became uncontrollable, there was so much phlegm it felt like my lungs were drowning.

“They drove me to Southend Hospital where staff checked my vitals, took bloods and analysed me to find I had developed a secondary infection.

“My immune system went into full overdrive, doing more harm to my body than good. Covid-19 invaded my lungs and infected my lower bronchial tract.

“After two and a half days they could do nothing else for me, so released me with very strong antibiotics for my infection. The doctor then confirmed over the phone I had tested positive for coronavirus.”

Stephen is reaching out to staff at Southend Hospital to thank them for their incredible care, even under “nightmarish conditions”.

He continued: “Although I’m recovering, my lungs are permanently damaged and I may develop kidney problems. I saw extremely ill people around me in the critical care unit, some who wouldn’t have made it.

“I have nothing but praise for Southend Hospital staff, who were so kind, compassionate and honest throughout despite the nightmarish conditions.

"They never once complained and tried to keep the morale up, I’m in debt to them and my loved ones for getting me through this.

"This is a reminder for those who may live alone, and don’t have someone to say ‘it’s gone too far’.

"I certainly almost went too long in raising the flag for help and if I’d have waited another 24 hours, I don’t think I’d have made it. It’s been an absolute nightmare and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

"I feel so blessed to be here and recovering.”