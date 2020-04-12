LAST month the Daily Gazette launched a campaign in a bid to help support local businesses struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The #BackingEssexBusiness initiative was specifically designed to shine a light on businesses going above and beyond to both survive and help the most vulnerable.

It was also started to urge people to shop local and support independent businesses in any way they can during the pandemic.

The response has been overwhelming, with reporters from across our newspapers being inundated with stories about great businesses fighting through the crisis.

The family-run vehicle repair centre, Chaplane, for example, was praised for offering the use of its courtesy cars to any worker whose car is not driveable after an accident.

Director Paul Chapman said the firm wanted to do its bit to support the frontline staff and key workers.

He said: “We have some cars which are not being used so we want to help if a member of the NHS or a key worker has an accident and their car is undriveable.”

Bagel Dough, in Colchester, also wanted to do something special for frontline workers, by keeping them fed during their fight against the virus.

The shop’s Lillie Stone, and Jake Anderson, set up a fundraising page to ask people to donate to help pay for the boxes of bagels.

“We want to get as many donations to help us feed as many NHS, care home and key worker staff as physically possible,” said Lillie.

“These people are putting their lives on the line to save ours and our families and we are more grateful than they could ever imagine as we know everyone is too.”

Fox Farm Produce, run by Guy and Emily French, have now set up a Youtube channel to bring youngsters educational videos during the coronavirus lockdown.

Their Learn on the Farm series garnered hundreds of views in a matter of days.

“With lots of time on everyone’s hands we thought it was the perfect opportunity to show what farmers get up and what we get up to on our farm,” said Emily.

A family-run, zero-waste shop in Clacton, on the other hand, put out an appeal to its customers to help it survive by shopping online.

Unsealed, run by Mother and daughter team, Zoe Tipple and Kayleigh Seal, used our campaign to tell customers they were still working and open for business.

Kayleigh said: “We are totally behind this campaign - it’s so important that people support local businesses.

“We are here for our community and people’s continued support is greatly appreciated.”

Despite the crisis, a family-run bakery was reported to be busier than ever after diversifying to offer a delivery service to residents stuck in lockdown.

In normal times Norwegian Bakers, which is based at Wivenhoe Business Centre, runs a stall at farmers markets and the like across Colchester.

However, with markets cancelled until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, the business has branched out, offering deliveries to Wivenhoe, Colchester and the surrounding areas.

The service has proved so popular business owners Richard Monk and Jessika Hagerup are considering it as a permanent venture.

Schofield Removals, which has helped residents on their way to their dream homes for 101 years, also used #BackingEssexBusiness to get their message out there.

They offered “to do our bit if necessary”, similar to Dents and Scruffs, who has pledged to help the health sector by distributing PPE.

We’re continuing to back businesses to make it through the crisis as part of our #BackingEssexBusiness campaign.

Get involved and use the hashtag to shout out a local business which has gone above and beyond, or tell us about the ways your business is coping with the outbreak.