OUR generous readers have now raised a staggering £14,000 for frontline NHS workers bravely fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Newsquest, which is the publisher of papers such as the Daily Gazette and Basildon Echo, launched the #ThankYouNHS Fund.

The idea behind the national campaign, entitled Support Out Guardian Angels, was to generate vital funds on behalf of the Association of NHS Charities.

Within the first 24 hours of the appeal going live, our thoughtful readers jumped at the chance to give back to those battling pandemic and raised more than £2,500.

That figure has now skyrocketed to more than £14,000, despite the initial target being just £5,000, and the total with continue to rise with your help.

Any funds raised will be used to support workers across 250 hospitals in the form of wellness packages, food parcels and travel costs and accommodation.

To donate to the #ThankYouNHS fund visit gofundme.com/f/support-our-nhs-guardian-angels.