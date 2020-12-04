Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Clacton and Frinton Gazette

The latest across Essex as cases of coronavirus reach 1697

16
Menu

The latest across Essex as cases of coronavirus reach 1697

Last updated:

    The latest across Essex as cases of coronavirus reach 1697

Clacton and Frinton Gazette
News
Sport
What's On
Competitions
Announcements
e-edition
Education