BORIS Johnson is making "very good progress", according to source at Number 10.

Downing Street has given an update on the condition of the Prime Minister following his release from intensive care on Thursday.

Speaking on Saturday, a Number 10 spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister continues to make very good progress."

The positive news comes a day after a Government source said Mr Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus, was starting to do "short walks" between moments of rest.