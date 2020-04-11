TEMPERATURES could soar to as high as 25C across the East of England today, according to the Met Office figures.

The country's national weather service has predicted that warm sunny spells will pass through the likes of Clacton, Southend, and Braintree.

There will also be some hazy spells of sunshine during the afternoon throughout Essex.

In addition to the glorious weather, a few showers could also bubble away in the east, and become heavy and thundery as the evening draws in.

Tomorrow will also be dry, with tempertures rising to 21C and plenty of increasingly hazy sunshine.

It will be particuarly warm for some in the east in the afternoon, but it could turn unsettled.

Some scattered heavy, and possibly thundery showers are also predicted.

Despite the warm weather, the Government has quite rightly continued to urge people to stay at home this weekend, to help stop the spread of coronavirus.